In response to Representative Tom Dent's letter to Columbia Basin Herald on Dec. 10th "I Survived COVID, but are we making the cure worse than the Disease?"
Representative Dent: Your use of office and platform to spread this counter-productive information is reprehensible. You were so very lucky that you survived COVID. That you now dismiss, insult and belittle the loss of 300,000+ tells me all I need to know about your true character.
It is estimated that for every COVID death, there are a minimum of 9 people directly affected and grieving. You do the math, Mr. Dent. If I started reading the names of the dead so far, at the rate of 50 per day, it would take more than 16 years to finish the list! And thousands more die each day! You say that no real plan has emerged for our economy. Did it ever occur to you that we can move forward much easier and faster when the virus is contained? Although we are from different areas in the state with different infection rates, we are all connected. There are no safe bubbles. People will not always do the right thing of their own volition.
Case in point — in our grocery store I see mask-less people, endangering the staff and every customer. Actions by one person like this affects us all. Bottom line, businesses can be rebuilt, the economy will rebound — it always does. Children are way more resilient than we give them credit for. But dead is dead. No do-overs. 300,000+ and counting. “The cure can’t be worse than the disease”?
Really? Our first priority should (and always should have been) containing the virus. When that is accomplished, we can move forward, we will recover. That you put $$$ and pandering to business for votes over human life is disgusting. Your words just provide validation for those not acting safely. You should be working to be part of the solution, working to get people behind the measures needed to contain the virus. No loss of life is acceptable to me. I guess you need to lose someone to the virus before life becomes more important than money. And if you are willing to lose people, collateral damage to the importance of money and business, then I want you to name them. Give me their names. Give them. You should be ashamed. Shame on you.