To the Editor:
“Fired, but still a cop,” headlined the Seattle Times, Aug. 23, addressing how state decertification leaves troubled officers with their guns and an ability to find law enforcement jobs elsewhere. A few days later, on Aug. 27, the Brennan Center for Justice released “Hidden in Plain Sight: White Supremacy, and Far-Right Militance in Law Enforcement.”
There’s a 2006 FBI report on the same subject and many other similar reports. Summing up the content of the recent Brennan Center report: “Racism, white supremacy, and far-right militancy continue to infiltrate law enforcement agencies. The government response has been strikingly insufficient.”
I would suggest we all ponder on what the author meant about “strikingly insufficient” amid the current rhetoric and incidents wherein white men carrying guns are given a pass, none more recent and a slap in the face of POC everywhere, by Kenosha police. The divide and civil unrest this president is fomenting is frightening. Vote as if black lives and all life on this planet matters because it does from the no-see-ums in our oceans and soils, to the water towns of the West and all that’s in-between.
Seattle and Kenosha, Portland and Chicago are not alone. I was at a BLM rally in Ellensburg, and everywhere we stand with our brown and black friends and neighbors, coworkers and relatives, our peaceful protests are targeted. I was coal rolled three times in one hour. Modifying a truck to burn a sudden fuel increase that roils out a blinding, toxic black smoke from the tailpipes is not only illegal by EPA air quality standards, but it is highly toxic and used in a way intending to cause harm. Elderly, young and those suffering from asthma are most vulnerable to its toxic effects. Further, the smoke is so thick, accidents are a risk factor since the driver behind the coal roller is momentarily blinded by the thick, black smoke.
Sadly, even in our lovely valley, we have this kind of behavior. At least one BLM protester has been personally attacked. With Trump escalating and making it OK everywhere to be a domestic terrorist, who knows who will roll into town and harm our peaceful protesters. And the stories we are hearing elsewhere, make some of us wonder if our police force will protect us. That’s a public relations problem their unions need to deal with; and maybe we should check out who is on those union boards.
Paula McMinn
Ellensburg