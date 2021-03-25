Leave it to the Chair of the local Republican Party to urge the editor to censor a letter critical of Former Guy's spectacular mishandling of the COVID pandemic.
It's true that the last paragraph of the letter that caused Ms. Pfeifer to clutch her pearls was a little on the sarcastic side, but nothing in the letter was untrue or even unfair. The letter writer graduated from EHS in 1976 and lives in New York City now, where COVID has killed about 1.5 times the population of Ellensburg. Most of the deaths occurred after Former Guy understood the seriousness of the situation but didn't want to "create panic" by taking decisive action.
Americans didn't used to scare so easy, but the letter certainly seems to have scared Marlene Pfeifer. Somehow the letter she read, which I assume was the same letter that I read, was "...filled with so much vile (sic) and contempt." She claims, "The hatred from the left is beyond the pale ..."
She goes on to express her feelings "... that the Daily Record would post this with what is clearly not factual statements and use the same policy that you do for allowing letters from conservatives." I transcribed what she wrote accurately; it's not my fault it doesn't make any sense.
Ms. Pfeifer is apparently concerned about factuality and venom in letters to the editor, which is news to me, considering typical letters from conservatives.
Pat Fischer wrote on March 6, "The flood of immigrants at our borders today are not (sic) an accident.... Welfare...is extended to illegals. ...(T)he Democrats (sic) plan is to collapse our financial system." None of that is true, of course, but by Ms. Pfeiffer's standards, the letter should not have been published. Personally, I look forward to Pat's entertaining letters and I hope they continue.
On March 10, Les (Goochiish) Wolfswather Peratrovich wrote "...something evil has invaded our nation," referring to the latest election. This is the first letter from Les I recall seeing, but Daily Record has also published conservative letters from people who don't exist, so who knows?
Contrary to Ms. Pfeifer's claim, the left doesn't hate anyone. We are glad that President Biden and Democrats in Congress are sending $1,400 to Americans, and are cutting child poverty in half, and we are sad that every single Republican in Congress voted against doing so. President Biden's COVID relief bill will be good for people and small businesses in our community, which seems like something Republicans would support.