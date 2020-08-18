Recently there have been comments on Republicans for Biden. Even before Trump was elected there were some Republicans against him. After his election there were also Republicans against him and currently there are some in resistance. These are called “never Trumpers” and are nothing new. There is a group called #Walkaway, which is a campaign to encourage Democrats to walk away from their party and it is growing. Maybe you should check out this organization also.
This election will provide the sharpest distinction between the two parties and I do think the Republicans definitely have the edge. Socialism as opposed to freedom and capitalism. We know President Trump can bring back the economy as he has previously done. The economy was the best in 50 years with unemployment numbers for virtually all groups at record lows. Border security is definitely improved. We are now energy independent and are getting international agreements that many thought weren’t possible. Manufacturing is coming back and pharmaceutical production will continue to grow here as opposed to other countries.
You also know in your heart of hearts that most of the lawlessness is in blue cities and in primarily blue states that have been run by Democrats for many years. Riots and destroying history is no way for a modern society to head forward.
I’m not saying Republicans are perfect, but when it comes to spending, no one can outspend Democrats and our debt is still a problem. Several economists have stated that if Biden does get elected, with his spending plans, we will not be heading into a recession but into an actual depression. I don’t think any of us want that.
I get that you don’t like President Trump’s personality. I’m not a fan of the New York personality, but look at his actual accomplishments and forget his Tweets and oral comments which are generally put out to keep the news cycle busy.