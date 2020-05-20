How do you decide who to vote for president this fall? Do you rely on advocacy-based news outlets which promote a biased view? Or do you search out the facts?
If you vote Republican because you believe they are fiscally responsible, I would offer this timeline of deficit facts for recent presidential administrations.
Go to USAspending.gov, then select the ‘Datalab’ tab at the top, then ‘America’s Finance Guide’, ‘Deficit’, and finally ‘Federal Deficit Trend’. This graph has an unreal quality because it tracks this money in trillions of dollars. Even so, the facts are clear. USAspending.gov, is an official US government website.
The last time we had a federal surplus was in 2001. Clinton inherited a deficit of over $290 billion (B) and his policies created a surplus of $236B. George W. Bush policies took that surplus from 2001 to 2009 to just under a $500B deficit again before The Great Recession ballooned it another $1 trillion (T) for a total of just under a $1.5T federal deficit. In January of 2009 Barack Obama was sworn into office with the largest deficit any president had ever inherited. Through Obama’s Democratic policies, that deficit was reduced to under $500B dollars—a reduction of $1T dollars of federal deficit over his term of eight years. No other political party or federal administration has ever accomplished a deficit reduction of this size—not even close.
In 2017 Trump became president and within three years has added over $500B to the federal deficit to bring the grand total to almost $1T again, pre-pandemic numbers.
Here’s the scorecard again for recent U.S. presidential administrations: Democrat 1993-2001 deficit reduction $500B; Republican 2001-2009 deficit increase $1.5T; Democrat 2009-2017 deficit reduction $1T; Republican 2017-2021 deficit increase $500B.
Math is factual and indicates the truth about which political party is fiscally responsible. Republicans have spun the myth for decades that they are the only fiscally responsible group. It’s clear that rhetoric is just that — a myth.
From irresponsible trade wars to unprofessional demeanor, this administration needs to go. The job of the president demands integrity and responsibility.
USAspending.gov is an official U.S. government website and all facts presented here were obtained from that site. Not all news is factual, and many calling themselves ‘news’ are not — but rather purveyors of political spin.
Please vote this fall, our collective future depends on it.