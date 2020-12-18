I don't even know where to begin with all the letters attacking the local Democratic Party over people who have expressed their opinions in posts and comments on the Kittitas County Democratic Party Open Discussion page on Facebook; the Party has nothing to do with the COVID Adherence FB page, by the way.
Facebook posts and comments, in this case mostly about businesses that endanger the public by flaunting COVID guidelines, are the responsibility of the individuals involved. Do the letter writers really think the Democratic Party should censor them? Do the letter writers really think people who endanger the public should get a pass?
The reality is that no one has done more to make the effects of the pandemic worse than the Republican Party and its members.
Locally, all of the individuals who have refused to wear masks and encouraged others to do the same, all of the business owners who have refused to comply with COVID guidelines, everyone who has badgered the Board of County Commissioners into wasting time issuing toothless resolutions — all of these people are Republicans.
Over and over, at the national level, Republican Mitch McConnell has blocked Democratic bills to provide more COVID relief for families and small businesses. Republican failure to help Main Street America is directly responsible for the pain local businesses are feeling. Not Jay Inslee, and certainly not some little-read Facebook page. Republicans are responsible, period.
You think all that is bad? It gets worse: those Republican-blocked bills might not even have been necessary if the Republican president hadn't failed to lead in the biggest crisis of the 21st century. The Republican president knew how serious the situation was in February — February! — and downplayed it. The Republican president failed, or refused, or just couldn't figure out how to lead. A 9/11-sized group of our fellow Americans are dying every day because of Republican failures. That's what's outrageous.
So spare me your manufactured outrage, Republicans. Look in the mirror to see why we're in this mess. And if you're going to write a letter to the editor to complain, at least have the courage to use your own name.