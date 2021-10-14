Letter: Requesting local physicians do research on Ivermectin Kent DaVault Oct 14, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save To the Editor:Today’s events compel me to write. I am seated here with a fork in the road. I have a letter to the editor offered by Mr. David Lygre. He has captured a strong sentiment for many, asserting, “during the 1960s and 1970s Walter Cronkite, anchor of the CBS Evening News, was often cited as ‘the most trusted man in America…”Mr. Lygre laments, “But it’s easy to find voices telling us what we want to hear,” adding “you can find media pundits and a few people with M.D. degrees who say such things (Ivermectin being effective against coronavirus).” Accompanying Mr. Lygre’s letter on my desk is two boxes of 12 mg Ivermectin, 100 in each box. One year ago our new Medigap provider sent a 78-year-old doctor to our home. After I said no the vax he said, “Good! Ivermectin, Hydroxychloroquin, vitamins A,C,D,B, and Zinc will keep you well.” Fast forward to three months ago, a friend took 5, 12 mg tablets Ivermectin, one a day, and fended off coronavirus. Three weeks ago my wife and I tested positive for coronavirus. After five days of Ivermectin (from a friend) along with B,C,D,A, and Zinc, we are fine and no hospital.One week ago, a 78-year-old friend and his 73-year-old wife begged me for Ivermectin. After three days of vitamins and Ivermectin, they turned the corner and are now fine. Today I lost a friend due to “coronavirus” complications. Recently, our community has lost some well-known folks due to coronavirus. These losses haunt me. Readers! Do a search like this: “Efficacy of Ivermectin in (Peru, Mexico City, Uttar Pradesh northern India).” Astonishing results are attributed to the use of Ivermectin. Search Israel’s double blind Ivermectin study. Prof. Schwartz said: “No one even wanted to hear about it. You have to ask how come when the world is suffering.” But, “FDA has not approved Ivermectin for use in treating or preventing COVID-19 in humans,” it said. I heard an FDA official question the above world results because the FDA did not conduct the trial. Astonishing hubris! FDA! You do some trials!I beg for just one of our county physicians to review evidence of Ivermectin's efficacy and do a local study! Is that hard? Man up! Or, should we just pine for Cronkite's and Marcus Welby's trusted reassurances?Kent DaVaultEllensburg 