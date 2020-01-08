Residents should be aware of suction dredge mining impacts
Residents of Kittitas and our neighboring counties that enjoy our natural resources should consider the impact that suction dredge mining has on our cold water streams, creeks, and rivers and support reform bills SB 5322 and HB 1261. Particularly in the headwaters of the Yakima River, where populations of wild salmon, steelhead, and species of trout spawn throughout the year and create the next generation of fish with cultural, economic, and recreational value to all of us.
Today, suction dredge mining activity can harm stream beds by disrupting nesting gravel, clouding rivers with silt and suspended material with gasoline powered vacuum-like machines that also leak oil, gas, and pollute air quality. Despite claims by mining advocates, suction dredge mining isn’t part of the natural processes of rivers. By displacing gravel they’re actually harming fish populations. Often, fishing activity is closed in areas that suction dredge mining is allowed, on public and private lands.
Because fish rely on clean, cold water and can use spawning areas over long periods of time, year-round protection of creeks like Scotty Creek near Blewett Pass, and the Swauk River in Upper Kittitas County is important to everyone who values protecting our environment and the responsible use of tax-payer funded restoration projects already in the works. We’ve already invested hundreds of millions of dollars to protect and restore salmon, bull trout, and other species in the area only to have that investment undone by small scale dredging, often cited as an “hobby” activity by miners who purchase expensive machinery to place in rivers and streams to extract small quantities of gold.
As a resident and conservation-minded member of this community, it is important to reflect on the natural resources that make our home in Kittitas County valuable to us an individuals and as a whole. Not far from us, in the headwaters of the Yakima and other rivers, suction dredge mining impacts that value by damaging cold-water resources and affects our quality of life. Please contact your local and state elected officials and ask them to support reform suction dredge reform bills SB 5322 and HB 1261 and protect our headwaters. Because Headwaters Matter.