To the Editor:

Re: Pat Kelleher LTE Sept 14, 2021 regarding restrooms at Vantage boat launch.

The Boat Ramp road and restroom facility belong to Grant County PUD #2.

This parcel is listed as 932933 on Kittitas County COMPAS mapping software. Perhaps your complaint would be better addressed to Grant County PUD #2.

Linnet Botkin

Ellensburg

