To the Editor:

Pursuing education equity, the rulers of our Oregon neighbors to the south have abolished high school graduation proficiency requirements for reading, writing, and math. Oregon’s standards were resulting in unequal graduation outcomes and so, from an equity view, the solution was to remove the standards and increase graduation numbers.

This approach clearly does nothing to help students. It hides, rather than addresses, the observed problem. What this approach does is reveal that Oregon’s governor and legislature believe that the school system is fine and that it is the disadvantaged students who are broken.

Oregon’s equity approach is nonsensical and backwards. It denies the potential of disadvantaged students when given equal opportunities and absolves the school system of any responsibility for providing children with a quality education.

We should take a different approach here in Washington and seek reforms that improve student achievement rather than abandon academic standards. Let us not say, as Oregon’s rulers and Principal Skinner have said: “Am I so out of touch? No, it’s the children who are wrong.”

Zach Ruby

Ellensburg

