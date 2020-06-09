Thursday, I joined a rally (not an organized demonstration) in front of the court house. I like this definition of rally: “an arousal from depression and weakness.” The rally was a lively gathering of citizens attuned to current events. Taxpayers less weighty than most of the white people in town. Me, I’m a white person in town.
Police blocked the street and re-directed traffic; peaceful participants. I soaked in the feeling of unity. I basked in the energy of “Yes, we can.” I was not ashamed to be white.
Returning to my nearby apartment, I found two officers in an unmarked black SUV, talking shop with two bike cops from CWU. They laughed and chatted. Fat, white and relaxed.
I went in, got my dogs and came back out. My pets were suspicious, but one officer laughed and talked to them, and they quickly relaxed. So did I.
I had barely taken 20 steps on my usual evening route when a menacing figure suddenly blocked my path. The reverse of the friendly cowboy. Rifle ready across his chest, his body rigid, silent, terrifying. “I can kill you” was his harsh message.
Shaken, I screamed a few profanities and the rifleman stepped aside, keeping his stiff military bearing. Job done.
The nearby police did not seem concerned. They approached me and asked “Ma’am, can we help you?”
“Do you see him? Did you see that gun? He cut me off with his gun up. Why are you OK with that?”
“It’s his right to scare a person walking her dogs? That is his right?”
“How can I help you with this ma’am, would you like me to walk past him with you?”
“No. I would like you to do something about him stepping out in front of me with a big rifle up like that. That’s his right?”
“Ma’am, I can empathize with you, but yes, that is his right.”
I was born here. I am a fan of cowboys. But yesterday I saw the police in my town protect a man’s right to bully while bearing arms, over the rights of a person to feel safe walking her dogs.
Ask yourself, please: what if that man had been black with a menacing demeanor and a gun jutting out angrily at me? Would that have been his right, too?