I’m responding to Mr. Ronald Nelson’s thumbs down to supporters of Donald Trump. I would like to know what gives Ronald the right to badger Trump supporters for gathering in support of President Trump and waving a flag.
Mr. Nelson, are we not living in a democracy where people have the right to support what they believe, or in whom they believe, and to carry a flag while doing it? Veterans Day just concluded and the men and women whom we honored fought and gave their lives for this country just so we could gather and wave a flag if we so choose. Mr. Nelson, you are entitled to your opinion but it doesn’t give you the right to belittle others’ opinions.
I’m not sure what you are specifically referring to when you call President Trump corrupt, but find is ironic in view of the Bidens willingness to sell their influence to China and other countries for enormous sums of money. I’m also not sure why you want to name call President Trump as a “draft dodger”, granted, he didn’t serve and received five deferments. You failed to mention that Joe Biden also received five draft deferments from Vietnam.
If by your standard Trump's deferments make him a “draft dodger,” then the same is true of Biden. One of Biden's sons served well in the military giving the ultimate while the other actually received an administrative discharge from the Navy Reserves because of failing a drug test.
I’m not sure where you got your information about Trump's family serving with the Nazi’s, my information tells me that his ancestors left Germany to avoid the mandatory three years they would have to give the German military. Mr. Nelson you are entitled to your opinion but your opinion shouldn’t spew lies and resort to name-calling, just because someone doesn’t happen to believe the way you do. I’m giving you a double thumbs down.