At the 11th hour on November 11, 1918, World war I came to an end. For decades in the United States, November 11 was observed as Armistice Day. In 1938 Congress made the date a legal holiday. It was a day to mourn all the dead and work toward the abolition of war.
In 1954, Congress renamed Armistice Day as Veterans Day. As Veterans Day, November 11 has become a day for celebrating patriotism, honoring veterans, and promoting preparations for war. For nearly 25 years, Veterans for Peace has held ceremonies across the country to reclaim the spirit of Armistice Day, to unite in the common desire of the human spirit for peace.
Bells are rung 11 times at 11 a.m. on the 11th day of the 11th month, followed by a moment of silence for the many soldiers and civilians killed and injured in warfare and with a commitment to find our own means to work for peace in this world.
I encourage churches and schools to participate in this small action of a brief moment of silence and the ringing of bells on November 11, 2020 at 11 a.m.