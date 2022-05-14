As women long as women have become pregnant, they have had abortions; legal or illegal. In safe and controlled medical environments, or dirty, unsanitary conditions, risking their deaths.
I hear the argument of rape, incest, etc., and I completely agree; but I also agree that a woman should be able to choose to have a child because she simply does not want to have a child or has personal reasons for not wanting to give birth to a child. This is what Roe is about; your privacy to choose.
Additionally, late-term abortions are actually very rare, and are simply not done unless there is a life- threatening medical condition, this is a falsehood that anti-choice activists have used as propaganda technique.
Everyone has a right to their belief, yet they don't have the right to take away my choice to have an abortion. If the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, it will allow states across the nation to decide that women who choose not to have a child are murderers, to allow unscrupulous individuals to put their lives at risk, or to go to prison. This is what our highest court in the United States of America will be deciding: that the ability for women to choose will be completely devalued.
What will be next? Allowing states to decide whether we can use birth control?