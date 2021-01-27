Support Local Journalism


To the Editor:

Dear Mayor Hals and members of the Roslyn City Council:

I was shocked to hear about what happened at the last council meeting. I totally agree with the letter from Doug Kilgore, dated January 20, 2021.

There is no equivalence between the protests about cops killing unarmed black people and the Trump white mob trying to overthrow a free and fair election with intent to kill vice president and house speaker.

If any of you support the violent overthrow of our government and don’t believe in democracy, you have violated your oath to uphold and defend the constitution. Can you not tell right from wrong? Violent overthrow of our government is sedition a felony with a 20-year prison sentence.

Such actions are loathsome and un-American and not representative of Roslyn. Such statements at council meetings are unacceptable and violate your oath and you must resign. You have disgraced yourself and Roslyn.

Joe Peck

Roslyn

