Editor’s note: The following is the letter Doug Kilgore wrote regarding the actions of the Roslyn City Council, edited for length.
The invasion of the U.S. Capitol by an armed and angry mob egged on by Donald Trump shocked most Americans. Six days later, a citizen asked the Roslyn City Council to sign on to a letter condemning this violence. Council member Cathy Cook made a motion supporting this action, but no one seconded. Council member Weis asked to amend the statement to include “all the actions that were happening in 2020 not just the one that happened at the Capitol building but the one that happened in Seattle and in Oregon and New York and everywhere." Council member Missel complained about property damage in 2020 and proposed a statement amended to include all the violence of 2020. Another member seconded.
I was offended but not surprised by Weis and Missel’s claims of equivalence between 1) the abhorrent violence uncorked in reaction to continuing police murders of black citizens and 2) the actions an armed mob against the US government incited by the President. But my offense turned to outrage when, during debate, Council member Weis belittled Cook’s concerns over the insurrection at the Capitol as those shared only by those who care about democracy. “If your life revolves around democracy, then that’s your life” he said, and “we’re blessed to where we’re at and not have to deal with this crap. We just have to see it on TV." Council members Gruber added, “this is not our job." Mayor Hals and Council member Hadfield agreed. No vote was called but much was revealed in this exchange.
This is my challenge to Council member Weis and any of Roslyn’s other elected leaders who think democracy is unimportant here: If they cannot stand up for democracy and acknowledge it as the only legitimate basis for their authority, then please resign. And if Weis is not “into democracy," will he please tell us what other system of government he prefers?
The attack on our elected government that occurred on Jan. 6 is not over and it will not be over until all people of sound mind and good conscience unite in denouncing Donald Trump’s Big Lie – of a stolen election. The City of Roslyn exists as part of a functioning nation. Our community suffers from the same problems facing rest of our society. Let us wake up and work together to get this business straight.