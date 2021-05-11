Roslyn is in danger of losing its urban forest
The city of Roslyn has once again chosen the low road as it logs the Roslyn Urban Forest. Two months ago it abandoned its Long-Term Forest Practices Application, an integrated 15-year plan that incorporated conditions to minimize logging impacts, and mitigations to address hydrological and ecological issues. This was replaced with a three-year permit that allows extreme commercial thinning throughout the majority of the Roslyn Urban Forest, with minimal conditioning or mitigation.
The Department of Natural Resources (DNR) gave Roslyn an opportunity to receive immediate funding to upgrade current logging to “a balanced ecological restoration approach,” but Roslyn will not identify work that can be done before DNR’s June funding deadline.
Instead the city continues to log the most commercial part of the Roslyn Forest, leaving until later the permitted logging that addresses severe beetle kill. This “later” is within the beetle’s prime flight period, although professional recommendations have been to avoid such timing.
Almost a year ago (June 20, 2020) I wrote a letter to this editor calling out the Roslyn City Council for not consulting with the Citizens Advisory Committee (CAC) as logging plans moved forward. (Such consultation is mandated by the Land Stewardship Plan, a contractual obligation Roslyn took on in acquiring the Roslyn Urban Forest.)
Since then there have been two more resignations from the CAC, both in response to the council and mayor’s refusal to provide timely information to the CAC, thwarting its ability make specific recommendations.
Less than a month ago, Roslyn co-paid (with Conservation Northwest) for a report by Resilient Forestry that provides potential alternatives to address “developing bark beetle outbreak, as well as expected future natural disturbances.” Now the city ignores specifics in the report. Instead, it is directing AFM, its forester, to log daily, using an unwritten forestry prescription that we are told is somehow “better” than what is allowed under the active permit. Where is this prescription?
With the resignation of Councilperson Hadfield, there is no council oversight or communication with AFM.
Our forest is more than trees. Unless Roslyn immediately changes its logging and forestry, the forest community of the Roslyn Urban Forest will be lost.