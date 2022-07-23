To the Editor:
Roslyn is one of 40 municipalizes in the state with under 2,000 people (2020 census). Small towns have the same fiscal responsibilities as large cities. Staff people do the best they can but, like Roslyn, may have limited resources.
Roslyn is one of 40 municipalizes in the state with under 2,000 people (2020 census). Small towns have the same fiscal responsibilities as large cities. Staff people do the best they can but, like Roslyn, may have limited resources.
Some readers may be concerned about the 2022 audit which revealed some problem areas. The purpose of state audits is not to assess blame or cry for punishment. It is to alert city councilors, the mayor and city staff about what needs to be fixed. (That audit showed that all funds were accounted for — none were missing. As well, two other areas of concern have already been fixed.)
Currently Roslyn’s property tax ($1.23 per thousand) is the lowest in Kittitas County. The Public Safety Levy on the August ballot would increase the tax rate by $.70 per thousand. For a house valued at $400,000 this would add $280 per year to the property tax bill. It would be the first increase since 2003. These funds would go to police and fire needs, and they are much needed.
More people in town means increased public safety needs, Roslyn’s full time population (986) grew by 7% between 2010 and 2020. In the same decade, second home ownership increased, bringing more people to town more often. Not to mention the number of tourists who enjoy Roslyn.
Too often in small towns like ours, misinformation morphs into blame — even when it is undeserved. If you are a Roslyn voter, please don’t let the two issues of audit and the public safety levy increase be confused. Public safety is a daily issue — audit issues can be resolved once they are revealed.
Note: I speak for myself here, and not as a city councilor
Janine Brodine
Roslyn resident for 17 years
