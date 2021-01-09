This is such a sad time for the Republican Party. I started this letter before the shameful, Republican-led spectacle in Washington D.C. began on January 6th, and I'm going to stick to my original topic: Bryan Elliott's recent letter to the editor.
Bryan is vice-chair of the Kittitas County Republican Party, and in his letter he said that the federal government knows better than we do about who needs COVID relief funds and how to spend them.
He supports the token $600 payment and argued against $2,000 because he “would rather see the money go to the people and small businesses” who need it. Even Democrats can agree that the federal government doesn't always target money very efficiently, especially when so much money is involved in such a complicated situation.
That's why the most efficient way to reach the goal of helping people and small businesses is to let the people decide how to spend the money. The many people who are really hurting will buy food and pay some back rent. People who are doing better will spend it in the local economy, donate it to charity, or give it to friends to need it. In a very real sense, to oppose the $2,000 relief payment is to oppose local small businesses.
It feels a little quaint to be explaining this latest example of Republican damage to the economy and the country amid the COVID pandemic while watching scenes from the U.S. Capitol, which was looted and desecrated by a Republican mob in an attempted coup — with encouragement from the Republican President — as I finished writing this.
Look at the pictures and video of the Capitol invasion. There were some Proud Boys and Three Percenter types, but most of the invaders looked like they had just double-parked their Trump train around the corner. They looked like average Republicans, including local Republicans. There's no reason to believe that's not exactly what they were.
It's a sad, shameful time for the Republican Party, and a sadder time for America.