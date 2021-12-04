Support Local Journalism


To the Editor:

Starting this weekend you will see Salvation Army volunteer bell ringers at most of our local grocery stores. This year, as well as many of the past, all of the money that is given in those kettles will stay right here in our valley.

Those funds provide one more source of vouchers to assist people in our community facing any number of crisis situations that other nonprofit or government funds funds might not be able to cover.

As you give you can have the confidence in knowing your dollars are making a difference in our community, and we are grateful for your generosity. I also want to take a moment to thank the numerous partners that will make this years Salvation Army effort happen.

Thank you to New Life Kittitas, Family Christian Church, Ellensburg Presbyterian Church, and Mercer Creek Church. Again, thank you in advance for your generosity, last year we were able to break a new record for our fundraising, and I'm hopeful we can do it again this year.

Dan Arnold

Ellensburg

