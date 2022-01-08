Letter: Satirical movie highlights society's confirmation bias Meghan Anderson Jan 8, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save To the Editor:The satirical movie on Netflix “Don’t Look Up” is a fun and affirming story. The movie uses the discovery of a comet about to impact Earth which will destroy all life. It is an analogy to dramatize the similarities with current climate science, where many people dismiss scientific fact.Art imitates life! The movie reveals many aspects of our lives, including the notion of "confirmation bias" that affects us all. Confirmation bias is the tendency to interpret new information so that it becomes compatible with our existing theories, beliefs, and convictions. “Facts do not cease to exist because they are ignored,” said writer Aldous Huxley. Warren Buffett noted that “What the human being is best at doing is interpreting all new information so that their prior conclusions remain intact.”What can we do? Well, one idea is to identify and write down "disconfirming" evidence. Charles Darwin fought confirmation bias systematically. Whenever observations contradicted his theory, he took them seriously and documented them immediately. It takes effort and practice, but we can all learn to identify and document disconfirming evidence which may help train us to uproot confirmation bias. See the book “The Art of Thinking Clearly” by Rolf Dobelli. Please contact your legislators to support the “Build Back Better” bill. This is the opportunity to support transformative energy transitions in the effort to meet 50% reduction in emissions by 2030. If we don’t meet that milestone, we will unleash catastrophic climate change.You can read more about the bill here: https://www.whitehouse.gov/build-back-better/.We can all work to alleviate confirmation bias and support our national dialogues with facts. Satire is great for a movie, but reality is something we all need to take seriously.Meghan AndersonEllensburg Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesEllensburg crews have been playing catch up to the storm that dumped an estimated 12 to 18 inchesEllensburg-based doctor receives state sanctions for allegedly issuing illegitimate mask/vaccine exemptionsJan. 3 blotter: Ice skating on Naneum PondOne in Four Americans Plans a Mental Health New Year's Resolution for 2022Gallery One executive director Monica Miller selected as the Daily Record Person of the YearCounty records record positive COVID cases, school operations in jeopardyPublic Works crews continue to work around the clock to clear the snowCle Elum-Roslyn schools facing staffing crisis as omicron variant runs through communityCare Connect provides aid to people in quarantineCWU Police add Tesla patrol car to fleet Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter