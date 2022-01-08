Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


To the Editor:

The satirical movie on Netflix “Don’t Look Up” is a fun and affirming story. The movie uses the discovery of a comet about to impact Earth which will destroy all life. It is an analogy to dramatize the similarities with current climate science, where many people dismiss scientific fact.

Art imitates life!

The movie reveals many aspects of our lives, including the notion of "confirmation bias" that affects us all. Confirmation bias is the tendency to interpret new information so that it becomes compatible with our existing theories, beliefs, and convictions. “Facts do not cease to exist because they are ignored,” said writer Aldous Huxley. Warren Buffett noted that “What the human being is best at doing is interpreting all new information so that their prior conclusions remain intact.”

What can we do? Well, one idea is to identify and write down "disconfirming" evidence. Charles Darwin fought confirmation bias systematically. Whenever observations contradicted his theory, he took them seriously and documented them immediately. It takes effort and practice, but we can all learn to identify and document disconfirming evidence which may help train us to uproot confirmation bias. See the book “The Art of Thinking Clearly” by Rolf Dobelli.

Please contact your legislators to support the “Build Back Better” bill. This is the opportunity to support transformative energy transitions in the effort to meet 50% reduction in emissions by 2030. If we don’t meet that milestone, we will unleash catastrophic climate change.

You can read more about the bill here: https://www.whitehouse.gov/build-back-better/.

We can all work to alleviate confirmation bias and support our national dialogues with facts. Satire is great for a movie, but reality is something we all need to take seriously.

Meghan Anderson

Ellensburg

Recommended for you

Comments

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.