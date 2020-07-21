All lives matter is the common retort of some in response to the Black Lives Matter movement. Of course all lives do matter. But history and current events clearly show that to a tragically large number of people black lives do not matter very much, if at all.
During the slavery period Blacks lives were not their own. They were totally controlled by their owners who saw them as livestock. Physical abuse, murder, and rape were the owners prerogative and usually went unpunished. Black lives did not matter.
During the Jim Crow period Black people were systematically held in bondage prevented from any opportunities to improve their lives. They went from slavery to indebted share croppers. They continued to be terrorized by beatings, rape, and murder. Black lives did not matter.
During segregation they were separate and decidedly not equal. The "system" was stacked against them; poor housing, poor schools, poor jobs. Very few people of any race can pull themselves up by their boot straps against the weight of organized, often government-sanctioned oppression. Black lives did not matter. Current events should be well known. George Floyd was just one of many examples, that in the opinion of many, Black lives do not matter.
Given this history it is not surprising that Black people are frustrated and angry. It is not surprising that they would want some kind of acknowledgement that, "Hey, we got a raw deal." They are shouting BLACK LIVES MATTER. It is absolutely morally right and imperative that the rest of us say "Yes. we agree." This does not mean that Ellensburg is going communist or even particularly liberal. It does not mean that we welcome rioting in the streets. We are not giving in to coercion or saying we hate America. We are simply saying that Black Lives Matter, too. We need to say this in a way that shows some conviction. In a way that shows Ellensburg believes Black Lives Matter as much as every other life. Why would anyone disagree with that?