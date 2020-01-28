Good day to you and all your readers. I would like to introduce myself. My name is Chris Taylor and I am the Chief of Police for the City of Kittitas. I have been employed by the City of Kittitas as a law enforcement officer and now Chief for approximately 10 years.
The reason I am writing to you all today is to help clarify the need for the Kittitas School District Bond to pass, on February 11, 2020. As I stated above I have been employed as a law enforcement officer for the past 10 years, and with that I can tell you that times are changing significantly! Population has increased and will continue to increase for the next five to 10 years. I have seen two portables built and two extra classes established at the Kittitas Elementary School within the past 2 years. More young families coming into the Kittitas School District! That means an update to our Kittitas Elementary is inevitable!
Not only is the focus on population increase, but from my standpoint as Chief of Police the number one focus is the safety for the students and staff! Safety, of traffic flow as well, as environmental safety. I believe from what has been described to me by School Superintendent, Mike Nollan, the bond will cover all necessary improvements to the safety and security for all families and staffing.
I have seen the plan, and the use of the Kittitas Secondary school property has been well thought out and it makes sense. The old buildings are no longer being used and may also be considered a health hazard. The space that would be made when those old buildings are demolished will provide for a better alternative to the unsafe conditions that are presently being used. It is time for this much needed improvement to the Kittitas Elementary. It is time for the City of Kittitas to grow. It is inevitable. We as a community need to accept this growth and remain ahead of it. Please consider this bond as a plausible remedy for our future growth.
Kittitas Police Department