The Ellensburg School District has been using an analogy of plants to argue for equity and against equality. In the analogy, three plants are provided with equal amounts of sunlight and water even though they each require different amounts for optimal growth. The provided combination of sunlight and water is not the optimal one for any of the plants and, predictably, the plants do not thrive. The three plants are then provided with different combinations of sunlight and water customized for their optimal growth. Predictably, the plants thrive. The district argues that the former approach is analogous to equality and the latter analogous to equity.
This analogy misunderstands both equality and equity. Equality or equality of opportunity is the concept that ― as individuals with unique backgrounds, gifts, and needs ― we require unique approaches to provide us with an equal opportunity for growth. Equality acknowledges and accepts that, even with equal opportunity, unique individuals will not produce equal outcomes. What the district calls equity is in reality equality.
In theory, equity simply means fairness, and as such would be an argument for providing equal opportunity for growth as described previously. In practice however, equity is the concept that any inequality in outcomes is an injustice. Equity demands equal outcomes regardless of equality of opportunity. In the district’s plant analogy, equity would be analogous to coming along at the end and pruning each plant to a similar appearance. Even though each plant is thriving, equity would reject their unique individuality. The Ellensburg School District should reject the injustice and unfairness of equity and seek to provide equality of opportunity for our children.