It’s a very bad decision to do away with our public school librarians. What are the powers that be thinking? Giving libraries and librarians such a low priority not only reflects on them but it also reflects on our community. It makes you wonder it they have ever been in a library or read a book. How exactly are children supposed to learn critical thinking? How are they supposed to learn how to do legitimate research? Just turning them loose in a library with a "lost in the funhouse" approach is not the way.
Even with the convenience of making this decision so soon after passing their levy you really have to wonder about their motives. Perhaps if they are really unfamiliar with the mechanisms of a library then this is the best that they can do. You can't miss something if you have never had it. Add this decision to the last couple of years of COVID and you are going to have a generation of students who won’t know much of anything. That might be the point. An educated population that is capable of critical thinking is a danger to the status quo. It is better to keep then in the dark as much as possible so you don't have them asking pain-in-the-neck questions.
It is a shame though. It not all about the budget but what is best for the children. For those of you who have school-age children this type of handicap with affect their entire lives. We don't need no education indeed.