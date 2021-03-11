Schools need to return to standard schedules in fall
It is the feeling of many in our community, myself included, that the experiment with tiered school start and end times throughout the district should come to an end at the close of this school year.
With the move to Phase 2 and with the impressive vaccine implementation in the county, community members want a return to normalcy.
Sports, music and art programs, clubs, after-school jobs, library activities, and family routines in our community have been built around the 8:30-3:00 school schedule. The tiered school start and end times have disrupted the opportunities that children, teens, and families have to participate in enrichment activities, and established routines have been disrupted as well. In many instances, the disruption is to childcare, to school drop-off and pickup, to work schedules, to consistency.
When school starts in the fall, children and teens want to attend after-school art classes at Gallery One. Families want the opportunity to sign their children and teens up for after-school activities like karate or robotics or music lessons. Children and teens want the chance to participate in the enrichment programs at the public library. Teens want to compete in after-school sports at EHS or participate in the school theater program. Athletes of all ages want to be able to participate in KVJSA soccer or EYBS baseball or swim team. Dancers at CWDA or DubStep Studio want to be able to practice their routines with their whole group, not just the ones who go to their school.
Continuing these tiered school start and end times puts unnecessary burden and strain on local businesses, youth organizations, coaches, and caregivers to restructure their schedules and offerings. Why should all of these local groups bear the burden of a choice that was made due to the then-unknown factors of a pandemic?
During a time when our children, teens, and families have suffered so much and have continued to navigate change after change, schools have the opportunity to provide our community with consistency and opportunity.
This is no time to put further burden on our community. It is time to go back to the standard start and end times for all the schools in the Ellensburg School District.