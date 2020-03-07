Hi, I am Cameron Johnson, a 17-year old and student of Ellensburg High School. Today I will be explaining why I think the public school system needs to change their learning subjects.
The school system spends to much time trying to teach kids how to find the square root of 10 and how to find a right angle while using Y=Mx+b. Students should be learning how to pay taxes and how to apply for a mortgage, everyone has heard "Parents need to teach there kids those things," well the school should teach the students how to parent and that's problem solved then.
Yes, I understand there are people that want to do math for a living and yes I know that math is used constantly in our life out of school. But, don't you think it would be a better way to learn if students could pick subjects around the topic they want to excel in. Thank you