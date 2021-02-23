It has been scientifically proven that a lot of people are using science and scientists to prove and validate whatever point they want to make. Because of science we all know that the earth is round and revolves around the sun. There are scientists who have proved it. We are told that 100 percent of scientists say this is true. Others have their own scientists who say the earth is flat and the sun revolves around it.
I’m sorry, but there is no 100 percent consensus among scientists about a lot of research being done. Among 100 scientists studying the same subject you might get 100 different opinions, which can be influenced by money, politics, public opinion, or personal or religious beliefs.
Scientists are a dime a dozen. You can find one to support whatever cause you want to promote. As long as you pay him a big enough salary and give him a big shiny laboratory and a gaggle of assistants he will prove anything for you.
Let’s take Bob for example. He went to Big State University to study to be an ‘ologist. He took whatever ‘ology classes needed to get his B.S. degree. He went on to get his Master’s degree but didn’t stop there. He had to get his Doctorate. He learned the scientific method. He formed hypotheses and theories and wrote scientific papers. He became Doctor Bob and started doing scientific research to prove his hypotheses and theories and become an eminent scientist.
Doctor Fred did the same thing and is also an eminent scientist, but he claims his research proves that Doctor Bob’s research is bogus.
Doctor Bob says a mass extinction apocalypse will happen if anybody believes Doctor Fred. The opposing factions duke it out. The issue becomes a crisis and a political football. Panic sets in. Everybody is confused and nobody knows what to believe.
The fight is on. One man’s scientific fact becomes another man’s science fiction. My scientist can beat up your scientist any day. You trust your scientist, I’ll trust mine.