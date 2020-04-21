The coronavirus is a reminder of what sometimes happens when scientists rub shoulders with preachers and politicians. Science often loses, at least in the short run.
Take preachers first. Four centuries ago Galileo, based on observations with his telescope concluded that our sun — not Earth — is at the center of our solar system. He was condemned and placed under house arrest by the Roman inquisition who insisted that God made Earth the center of creation. (To be fair, Pope John Paul II did apologize for their error — more than 350 years later.)
Two centuries later, Darwin made observations that led to the theory of evolution, a conclusion widely accepted by scientists but roundly condemned by many religious leaders at the time, and even today. He is still waiting for his apology.
Now take politicians. Please. In recent years scientists have concluded that our climate is changing in ways that undermine our future. Some political leaders, however, assert the idea is a hoax, or at least not affected significantly by human activities; therefore, we don’t need to undergo the inconvenience and expense of fixing things.
The coronavirus, declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization, was initially downplayed but some politicians as a hoax or something propagated by our political adversaries — China, North Korea, or some other bogeyman.
These conflicts arise because scientists focus on better understanding how nature works. In their view, if that understanding complicates religious or political beliefs, so be it. They expect that, regardless of those beliefs, nature will continue to operate as it always has.
For those who reject evolution, the harm to society is something we can bear. But for those who reject the science on climate change, the harm will be real and will fall especially our our children, and their children.
Now the coronavirus gives us another choice between science and politics. In the coming weeks and months, as we ease restrictions on social distancing and decide how to reopen the economy, will we listen more the medical professionals who want to minimize deaths or to those who want to win the next election?
It’s our choice and our future. The coronavirus doesn’t care.