Grand Jury proceedings in cases involving police-citizen conflicts need to be abolished. There should never be a secret deliberation to determine an outcome when the citizenry comes in conflict with the government.
Both left and right, I think, would agree that disputes and conflicts that arise from the government taking action against its citizens should be handled with complete transparency and fairness. The only other country that still allows this sort of proceeding is Liberia. The tragic shooting of Breanna Taylor during an unprovoked, no-knock home invasion by Louisville, Kentucky police should never have resulted in no one being held criminally accountable.
Both the Louisville police department and the officers who conducted the no-knock invasion have escaped criminal accountability because of a corrupt and secret proceeding that should never be allowed in a free nation. Over and over again grand jury kangaroo courts, in which the government advocate, a prosecutor, presents the case of government (police) conduct, exonerate the police in the case of the killing of Black (and white) citizens. In secrecy, with no advocate for the dead citizen! Along with the incredibly hazardous and outright lunatic issuance of no-knock warrants, grand juries should be outlawed in police-citizen interactions.
I am saddened by the loss of Breanna and so many other Black brothers and sisters and the lack of justice in bringing their killers to account. We are shamed by the conduct of our government. We are no longer beacon of freedom and justice to which the world can look toward, but we still have recourse, we still can change the course of our tragic narrative. Speak up against secret government actions against our citizens. Speak up against forcible invasion of our homes. Today it is Breanna, tomorrow it may be you.
Frederick Padjen
Ellensburg