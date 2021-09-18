Letter: Seeing signs of fear throughout the community Kathy Early Sep 18, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save To the Editor:As I drive around our town taking kids to school, running errands, and enjoying the beautiful and currently smoke-free fall air, I see signs of fear. Fear of the virus that has killed over 600,000 Americans (or 1 in 500 of us). Fear that our kids will catch the virus. Fear of the vaccines, despite FDA-approved status; despite the success of past mass-vaccination efforts like those undertaken for small pox and polio; despite that vaccines have been shown (through peer-reviewed published research studies) to have saved somewhere around 200,000 lives since their release in spring of 2021. Fear that mask and vaccine mandates impose too greatly on personal freedoms, despite the evidence that they are very effective in reducing transmission of the virus. Fear that our rights are being taken away. Fear that … President Biden is Hitler?Yes, that is what some people in our town proclaim, and this is out of fear. How anyone could claim that any U.S. president (yes, even Mr. Trump) is equal to Hitler, is really astounding to me. Let’s recall the factual history. Hitler was the leader of the Nazi Party. He and the Nazis orchestrated the “systematic state-sponsored killing of six million Jewish men, women, and children and millions of others Nazi Germany and its collaborators during World War II.” (encyclopedia Britannica) Have I missed something? Please tell me: where are the camps that anti-maskers and anti-vaxers are being whisked away to for impending torture and murder?You are entitled to your First Amendment right to disagree with the President or the Governor, but these proclamations are a true insult to the 6 million people who were coldly tortured and murdered by Hitler and the Nazis. Does the President do things you don’t like or approve of? Sure, but who agrees 100% with any president all the time? The public health measures being mandated are making a difference. They are reducing transmission and mortality from COVID. That is a fact. Please, please get vaccinated and wear a mask. If not for the public, do it for the health and safety of those you love.Change is scary. Living through a global pandemic is scary. But denying reality won't change the fact that masks and vaccines work to prevent COVID spread, and COVID deaths. I hope those who hold such fear will reconsider this false, offensive, insensitive, and fear-based comparison.Kathy EarlyEllensburg Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. 