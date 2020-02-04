Seeking ways to stop use of polystyrene trays in schools
My name is Julia Hazlett. I am a student at Morgan Middle School in Ellensburg. I want to share with you that polystyrene (styrofoam) trays are being used every day in the Ellensburg School District. The trays are bad for the environment and unhealthy for the people that are eating off of them. The trays should be removed from the Ellensburg School District immediately.
The issue is not that simple though. ESD students eat hot school food directly from polystyrene trays. When they scrape their trays while eating, they ingest the chemical styrene. The Children’s Environmental Health Network says we should “minimize the use of products containing harmful chemicals-such as StyrofoamTM-especially around children”. The trays can stay in the environment for more than a million years because polystyrene is not biodegradable.
I am part of a committee that is trying to come up with an alternative to the use of polystyrene trays in the district. As you can imagine, this is no easy feat. There are numerous things that make it difficult to find a solution, but our committee and I are very determined to find a way. We have found that the best option would be reusable plastic trays that can be washed. Unfortunately, this alternate is about five times more expensive than the current trays, and even more unfortunately, the district lacks the appropriate funds to accomplish this. We are investigating creative solutions and have made great progress. If you are concerned about this issue, please let the school district know by attending its meeting on Thursday, February 6th in the High School’s Little Theatre (entrance off of third ave). Thank you for publishing my letter.