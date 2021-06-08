Shame on you Trustees of CWU for closing the tennis courts to the Ellensburg community.
This spring you revoked a long-standing authorization to allow our high school tennis team to practice there.
One month ago you closed the courts to all non-Central students. Originally, the COVID-19 crisis was given as the culprit. After our health department rejected that reason, security and vandalism was added to the cause.
Pickle ball players did set up a mobile court with masking tape on one of those tennis courts. I guess that is shame on them. Note that a local tennis family's estate donated about one-third of the cost to renovate those courts recently — yet you have denied community access.
During my past 46 years here. I have volunteered as a stroke and turn official at CWU swim meets, been a guest lecturer in your classrooms, attended athletic and musical events and generally supported CWU.
I have also worked with CWU staff on committees to unite the Ellensburg community and CWU efforts, so students receive a better and fuller experience here. Previous Trustee Boards have all striven for this. It is truly sad that you no longer care. Shame on you.