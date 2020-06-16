(Note: This letter was written for Heather Stewman)
Just want to say thank you for submitting your article to the Daily Record. As I read it, as when I read other similar accounts, my heart felt heavy and in despair. I grew up in Virginia. I am white. I have known racism my whole life though I come from a family who discussed the issues and insisted on respect for all. I have stories too, though they do no involve me feeling the sting of racism — but my friends and acquaintances.
If there is any hope for our country, our world, it will only heal by people like you coming forth and bringing light to that dark reality — systemic racism. You are a respected community member. I think you helped shed light on the shameful reality of systemic racism here in Ellensburg. I imagine you got the attention of many readers and now their eyes are a little more opened to the ill effects of racism and its demeaning impact on people we care about. It simply breaks my heart when I read these accounts which is with greater frequency these days.
But that is the point. Our hearts should be breaking. We should feel shame and the regret of how we have not had our eyes wide open to systemic racism all these years. So I thank you for being a beam of light. Light sanitizes. Light leads the way. You are a leader. We must keep the conversation going. Thank you for doing just that in a personal and powerful way.