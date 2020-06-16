Regarding your recent article featuring KRD and hiking trails, I would like to offer these thoughts for consideration. It’s understood that walking and hiking out of doors, particularly in this time of social distancing, is essential for both our physical and emotional health. KRD and other irrigations districts own or have easements across hundreds of miles of service roads in Kittitas County. They are already multiuse by precedent. Hikers, farmworkers on ATV’s, horseback riders, and landowners use them daily.
Liability is an issue certainly, but if I understand the the article, the only anecdotal incident is a report of a drowned dog. Casting that against the benefit of public use of the irrigation district service roads weighs heavily toward a solution other than criminal trespass prosecutions as posted.
I propose a public- private cooperative agreement. Not just the public donating money to build a bridge but an actual interagency agreement with an outfit like Washington Trails Association. Or one of those listed on hikingproject.com.
Surely there is a constructive cooperative way to resolve a perceived liability problem other than barring so many families and citizens from walking for their health and using law enforcement if they don’t comply.