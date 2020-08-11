Saturday’s Daily Record front page article on “Envisioning the future” describes the efforts of The Nature Conservancy and a host of local organizations and people, to investigate and hopefully implement a “Community Forest” concept for the 27,000 acres of old Plum Creek property in upper county.
I have attended almost every public meeting of The Nature Conservancy local organization since its purchase of the land in 2014. I think the “Community Forest” concept can be put more plainly than presented in the article. You (singular) have a choice between working on public access of this property, or You (singular) will eventually see LOCKED GATES and NO TRESPASSING SIGNS throughout upper county forests.
Community Forest concepts don’t work without heartbeats, Yours (singular), the Community.
If you don’t have time, don’t get involved. If you don’t care about the freedom to enjoy forests, stay home. If you think someone else will do it, it's your risk. But when you see locked gates and no trespassing signs keeping you and your family from your favorite place, look in the mirror.
If you do care, go into The Nature Conservancy office in Cle Elum and say, “How can I help?”