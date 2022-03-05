(This letter was sent to 13th District Rep. Tom Dent)
I am writing as a constituent in your district asking you to update the Growth Management Act to close the GMA’s "sprawl loophole."
Please take this important step to protect farms and forests from harmful development by voting yes on SB5042 as it moves through the House of Representatives. The Grove, an apt complex near the Bowers Field Airport never should have been built. The area the county and the city of Ellensburg added to the UGA was part of a natural pattern of braided streams that geese flew into annually. Last year that beautiful pattern they historically have held to, an almost perfect “V,” was an absolute mess.
Our county has sold off a highly valuable water and land resource that sheet floods every spring and summer without Growth Management Act oversight and why we must have SB5042 to close the loophole so that objections can be adjudicated in a timely manner, even if we have to expand the board. It was also a poor choice, in the 1920s to build an airport with its lead-filled history around or near water. Maybe we were ignorant then about lead, but we aren’t now. We need more care and foresight from our elected leaders to protect these seasonal wetlands and others as well instead of permitting them to builders like HR Horton.
Kittitas County, first in line to the water towers of the west has another destiny; cleaner, saner, more inclusive than the one our county has put so much time into, but without thought or care for the intention of the GMA, or the future of those who follow. We have no idea how hot it’s going to get or how fast and I don’t think it at all wise to sell off these valuable water tablelands to commerce and development. Surface waters feed into ground waters and it is not a healthy place for the toxins of development.
If this build out gathers any more momentum without careful consideration of all the factors elected officials are expected to consider to make wise decisions, it could be the biggest blunder of their elected careers. Business interests are in a big hurry, but I think they should slow down and think about the future, put their plans on hold. After all, what is their hurry? We know growth is going to occur. We must plan.