Roslyn’s RTown Community is returning the $158.87 reimbursement check (of a 2019 Lodging Fund $2,000 request) to the Kittitas County Commission. Over $1,600 was denied because of a logo mistake. We are also returning the 2020 Lodging Tax contract. Our organization will no longer request funds through this process. The contract and the weight on portions of Exhibit B are unreasonable.
I served on the Lodging Tax Committee for four years and wrote a number of grants. I am often asked: “Why don’t groups in Roslyn request Lodging Tax funds?” It’s not just about Roslyn. The bigger question is: why don’t small non-profit groups request funds? Kittitas lodging tax funds no longer support events organized by small community groups such as ours: only three Roslyn organizations applied for 2020 grants.
While the new micro grants of $1,000 fix part of the problem, they don’t fix it all. In fact, the availability of these grants, since they are promoted for small groups, contributes to the discrimination. Why should the Art Fest, Log Show, Farmers Market, Cascade Association of Museums and History (CAMAH) Coal Mines Heritage be eligible for only $1,000 when the Washington State Horse Park, Kittitas County Chamber or Roslyn Downton Association might receive over $20,000? All these groups contribute a lot to the county, but the larger groups have staff and support that smaller groups cannot afford.
Here is an example of the difference in funding allotted to larger groups and smaller groups. In 2013, $118,000 (about half the Lodging Tax funds), went to 18 small volunteer organizations. However in 2018, about $17,000 went to only the six small groups which applied. So, why did this change?
a) Organizations which have larger budgets and larger paid staff have a distinct advantage over small non-profits due to staffing
b) The reimbursement process only allows for specific quantitative data (numbers and percentages) while qualitative data (anecdotes which support the numbers) is not allowed.
The granting process has become increasingly discriminatory over the past 10 years. It is clear that the current focus and goal of the Lodging Tax funding process does not support creative events put on by community volunteers. It is aimed at supporting the county as a whole while ignoring, and insulting, many of the groups that make the county strong.
Janine Shinkoskey Brodine