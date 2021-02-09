What do the Ayatollah of Iran, the Chinese Communist party and Vladimir Putin all have in common? Twitter accounts. A platform which they regularly use to wage political warfare against America on the world stage.
However, despite all the egregious human rights violations committed on behalf of each of these autocrats, it was former President Donald Trump’s Twitter account that crossed a red line for the censorship police during the final month of his presidency. Whether one celebrated or rejected this action, is largely based on their partisan affiliation, but it shouldn’t be.
Social media has an enormous impact on our daily lives and is now the primary news source for millions of Americans. Our foreign adversaries know this and have used it to great effect over the past several years to further divide the country. Big tech’s response has been ineffective at best, and has been worsened by their own willingness to regulate content according to a widely perceived political bias. If big tech was genuine about their commitment to a free and open public forum, they would apply the same ethical standard to all users.
However, it is clear that they are not, and by selectively censoring a major American political figure, they are furthering the division and distrust that has created conditions for unprecedented political violence. It is true that social media companies are private enterprises and have terms of use policies, that legally allow them to regulate accounts as they see fit. Therefore, there is no basis for any assertion that former President Trump’s First Amendment rights were violated. However, permanently suspending his account is clearly detrimental to free and open discussion and will only serve to make approximately half the country feel like they are being deliberately disenfranchised by the “elites.”
As a conservative, I generally believe that “more freedom and less government is the answer, but in this instance, I believe it is appropriate for lawmakers to examine ways in which the public forum can be protected, including potential anti-trust action against heavily consolidated social media giants. Even if lawmakers choose to take such action, there is no easy solution to the issue. Therefore, as consumers we should all be more conscious of the ways in which social media divides us, and stand up for the principle of free and open debate, even for those with whom we disagree.