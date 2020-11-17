The socialist indoctrination has been slowly infiltrating the United States of America society for many years through educational system and the mainstream media.
The educational system and the mainstream media have contributed to the left wing liberal progressive movement towards a socialist nation. The educational system (K-12, colleges, and universities) and mainstream media has been shaping political socialist views that are shaping the views of the millennium generation.
Karl Marx stated, “The education of all children, from the moment that they can get along without a mother’s care, shall be in state institutions.”
Congressman Albert S. Herlong Jr. wrote, “A warning of the socialist-communist agenda infiltrating the schools.”
Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-NY, wants to insert government into every aspect of our society. Government would increase taxes and regulations to support the massive federal programs. Who will pay the taxes?
The idea of socialism spreading the wealth equally among the people would result in no competition for businesses, no upward mobility for the people, the government controlling the economy, causing many people to live in poverty, while the politicians controlling the nation others in living in mansions. Without a financial incentive this is a way to control people.
The universal wage is workable if people are working, but with social programs and a guaranteed income, no incentive to work.
Roger N. Baldwin, Co-Founder of the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) stated, I am for socialism, disarmament, and ultimately, for the abolishing the state itself, with Communism the goal.”
Baldwin’s statement is scary with the riots, looting, and crime in the streets; one might wonder who is actually backing this movement, Socialists/Marxists? They have been trying to repeal the Constitution and Bill of Rights, take away the amendments so we can’t protect ourselves, take away freedom of speech, religion, forced business shutdowns affects the economy, causing widespread unemployment, which causes the people to rely on the government for goods and services. Government Controlling American Citizens lives.
What will these insane far left liberals rename this country?