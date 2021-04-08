The only change will be for the worst now and it will cost us more.
The climate is still going to do what the climate does while the socialists claim to spend the money of future generations on it. Like the last $2 trillion “COVID relief” bill, 90% will go to socialist blue states to bail out failed government policies, reward socialist donors and create more bureaucracy. Non-white and white racists will only become more so with the constant harping about race. Crime and drugs will increase as good Americans leave education and law enforcement.
The socialists are already attacking efforts to preserve free and fair elections. They claim that minorities are too ignorant to register and have voter identification. They want no safeguards against non-citizen, felony prisoner, dead people, non-resident, and underage voting. They want to use wildly outdated voter rolls to send out mail in ballots without any verification of who voted and to harvest ballots from who knows who. They want to turn Election Day into election month. I think this worked out well for them in the last election because sleepy Joe magically got more votes than any other president in history. I do not believe there are that many informed Americans that hate America and love Biden/socialists so much.
The socialists need to get more illegal aliens in and signed up to vote now because they may not be able to use the virus as an excuse to stuff ballot boxes next time. They are stuffing Obamas cages with future voters for now. The illegals may also help keep the virus going nationwide and they could really use all the meth, fentanyl, and human trafficking to further help destroy America. They also need an unconstitutional federal takeover of elections with HR1 to take away the power of states to control their elections.
Ellensburg needs to elect more conservative leadership for mayor and city council. Our new city manager is no doubt left wing now also with a 6-0 vote from city government. Hailing from Minnesota and Evergreen State colleges and experience from Olympia make her a perfect match for Seattle not Ellensburg. Also hope that CWU will attract more conservative personnel with the new president. Our young are only getting a left perspective if the “Left and Right” columns and local stories in the Daily Record are any indication.