Solution is to sit down and listen to each other
What will it take to get America back on track?
After reading several of the letters to the editor from the usual “suspects” this week, I was fuming and ready to blast back. Then I remembered something I had read awhile back and realized there are only two solutions to this craziness.
1. We can continue to attack each other, Democrats vs. Republicans. Keep yelling how right each of us are to the point that the “rightest” ends up killing the other and find that we have destroyed our great democracy and find ourselves living in a tyrannical country.
2. We need to finally get to an optimum solution for both sides to win. That solution is to be able to sit down and start communicating and listening to each other. We need to first see where we all do agree and already agree to make things work for all sides of the aisle.
The way things are going now there are no real winners and if we continue down this road we can kiss our great country goodbye!
Is that what we want for our children and grandchildren?