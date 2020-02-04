Shame on the 51 senators who wanted a trial, but voted to have no witnesses nor the most current information available in order to have a fair trial in something as important as trying an impeached President Trump.
These 51 U S. senators elected by their constituents and sworn to protect our Constitution have basically torn up your constitution and declared Trump above the law. Be aware, from this day on, no president will be impeached (whether Republican, Democrat or other) because these 51 senators said a president can do whatever he or she wants to do and it’s legal. They also said it’s OK for the President to block any and all subpoenas for him and whoever he talks with.
Before, the world was laughing at us for having a president like Trump, now I think that laughter will turn to pity for us allowing this to happen. We are definitely heading down the road to a dictatorial form of government. This the beginning of the end to our wonderful Republic.
There remains only one real solution to this: 1) Defeat Trump in November. 2) See that these 51 Republicans are defeated in November. I believe the bottom line here is this: Love your country, your freedoms, your Constitution and the fact that you can still vote to turn this around or it will all disappear before your very eyes.
Trump admires tyrants. Watch what he says and does now. Read your history and see that this has happened before. Don’t let it happen to our America.