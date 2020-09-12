To the Editor:
The Ellensburg City Council is looking out for us minorities, we have our own subcommittee. Hurray! The good white leaders are going to decide what is best for us. Rather than recognize a genuine concern most people of color have in the United States (taxpayer-funded police departments killing black people out of proportion), the council is going to see if people can stand an arts festival, or a park, or maybe something as impactful as a special day. And it will be handled by government subcommittee. I think they forgot what the protesters wanted.
Local protesters for Black Lives Matter do no want to start a marxist revolution; they are drawing attention to systematic institutional violence against black and other minority people, mainly by law enforcement. If you think taking a knee during the national anthem is offensive, what do you think about police breaking down your door with a no knock warrant? If you are an innocent black woman in Louisville, it could get you killed. That is offensive.
I acknowledge your right to be upset by grown men kneeling quietly during the Star Spangled Banner, do you acknowledge the kneeler’s right to protest the killing of black women and men by taxpayer-funded law enforcement? If you don’t, you are making the protest about you, not about the outrageous kneeling on George Floyd. I think that is offensive. It is not insignificant the majority of the council ended up siding with their fellow white neighbors. As long as the non-minority folks are comfortable, that’s all that matters.
Someday, the Ellensburg City Council will have the courage to do the right thing, and not hide behind a subcommittee. Hopefully, someday soon.
Steve Williams
Yakima