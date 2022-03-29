I would like to share some puzzling questions I have about certain decisions made by Mr. Biden and his administration. After Mr. Biden decided to put his sanctions on Russia after the invasion of Ukraine, I applauded his decision, but when I learned he only put sanctions and a few lower level Russian officials, I was disappointed.
I was hoping he would sanctions on Mr. Putin, himself. I believe such a move would have sent a clear message to Mr. Putin that we are serious about our support and commitment to Ukraine and its people.
Another missed opportunity I believe was an invitation from the U.K. to join them in freezing Putin’s substantial holdings in the Swiss Bank of Europe. Mr. Biden told them it sounded like a good idea, but as of yet has failed to act on their request as far as I know. I hope I am wrong, but it is possible Mr. Biden feels compromised because of his and his son’s troubling past dealings with both Russia and Ukraine. It makes you wonder.
After we sent anti-tank weapons to Ukraine military just before the war started there, we stopped sending more aid until later in the war and only then after we were pressed by NATO members to continue our military support to Ukraine, again were were a dollar short and day late to make any real difference in the ward effort.
Just recently, we have learned the Mr. Biden is seriously considering reentering to nuclear deal Obama made with Iran. As part of that deal we would unfreeze billions of dollars held under the Trump administration and given the money back to a terrorist country who chants “Death to America,” and vows to destroy Israel, one of our oldest allies in the Middle East. Shame on us.
It should be clear by now that we will do little more to anger Mr. Putin. I believe Mr. Putin now sees a weaker nation under the current administration because their failure to do anything very effective against him or his agenda of aggression and conquest. I believe he will continue his quest to be another “Peter the Great,” or as he once said, he wanted his legacy to show. Will he continue his dream by entering the Baltic region? Only time will tell.