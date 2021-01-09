I have a better idea for the letter writers who want us ardent Trump supporters to repent. Let’s call a temporary truce and see where we are in four years with this new potato-head as president or, more likely, his totally inexperienced vice-president as president.
I will predict the following: Putin will be emboldened to annex more of Ukraine than just Crimea and will be making military moves on other former Soviet states, Xi Jinping will be ruling Hong Kong with the same tenacity as any other Chinese province and will have blockaded or even invaded Taiwan.
Iranian-funded terrorism will be at an all-time high as potato head will be paying them again to not build nukes, inflation will hover around 12%, gasoline prices will be three times the current price, the unemployment rate will be at least 15% and, finally, a legal U.S. citizen presenting him or herself at an emergency room with a heart attack or other dire emergency will have only a 50-50 chance of getting treated within a one-hour or so time span.
But, on a positive note, the Earth will have been saved from climate change and racial injustice will have ended. Please save this letter. Make your own predictions and if you’re closer than me I promise I will vote Democrat next time!