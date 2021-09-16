Letter: Something is not working in Roslyn city government Susan Johnson Sep 16, 2021 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save To the Editor:I write with concern about the dynamics of our city government here in Roslyn. Since early 2020, a little over a year and a half, Roslyn has lost a total of seven volunteers, including four chairs and three members from our city’s commissions and committees: the Citizens Advisory Committee for the Roslyn Urban Forest, the Library Board, and the Roslyn Planning and Historic Preservation Commission.Of those seven, six resigned under protest or in frustration. And recently, long-time Fire Chief Skye Osiadacz retired from service. The NKC Tribune quoted him as saying: “For a while . . . the fire department has been left out of certain decisions. . . without the officers being in the loop. It’s kind of a liability for us.”As we consider these losses, we, residents of Roslyn, must ask ourselves what is happening in our city government to bring about this alarming bleed of dedicated and committed service in only a year and a half. What changes do we need in our city government that would welcome the voices, the expertise, the recommendations of citizen participation? What changes do we need to include these vital voices, necessary if we are to be a functioning, transparent, healthy community? Something is not working. Our community is a small community. It has a history of coming together to work for the health and well-being of the people, the land, the water, our safety. We have a robust history of citizen input, influence, dialogue, healthy debate. The long list of losses indicates a disturbing departure from that practice. Something must change.Susan JohnsonRoslyn Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesCOVID outbreak at Kittitas School DistrictOpening day of school: Kittitas schools follow own mask pathKittitas Valley Healthcare retains most employees amongst mandatory vaccine mandateBrewster's Coffee House & Café on Water Street offering a blend of something for everyoneDebbie and Richard Hulbert have another challenge before themSept. 10 blotter: Mountain lion spotted near Irene RinehartCentral Washington football looks to slow Barriere, No. 8 Eastern WashingtonEditorial: A predictable COVID outbreakLetter: Will not frequent businesses not complying with mask mandateKittitas School District will not police the mask mandate Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter