To the Editor:

I write with concern about the dynamics of our city government here in Roslyn. Since early 2020, a little over a year and a half, Roslyn has lost a total of seven volunteers, including four chairs and three members from our city’s commissions and committees: the Citizens Advisory Committee for the Roslyn Urban Forest, the Library Board, and the Roslyn Planning and Historic Preservation Commission.

Of those seven, six resigned under protest or in frustration. And recently, long-time Fire Chief Skye Osiadacz retired from service. The NKC Tribune quoted him as saying: “For a while . . . the fire department has been left out of certain decisions. . . without the officers being in the loop. It’s kind of a liability for us.”

As we consider these losses, we, residents of Roslyn, must ask ourselves what is happening in our city government to bring about this alarming bleed of dedicated and committed service in only a year and a half. What changes do we need in our city government that would welcome the voices, the expertise, the recommendations of citizen participation? What changes do we need to include these vital voices, necessary if we are to be a functioning, transparent, healthy community?

Something is not working. Our community is a small community. It has a history of coming together to work for the health and well-being of the people, the land, the water, our safety. We have a robust history of citizen input, influence, dialogue, healthy debate. The long list of losses indicates a disturbing departure from that practice. Something must change.

Susan Johnson

Roslyn

