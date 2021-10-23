Support Local Journalism


To the Editor-

Sometimes everything is easier than it seems, and solutions hide in plain sight.

According to the EPA 2019 US GHG Emissions by Sector, transportation is 29% of national emissions. Medium and Heavy Duty Trucking accounts for 24% of that amount. (Go to epa.gov and search “Fast Facts 2019 GHG Emissions”.)

How do we solve some of these heavy freight emissions? By mode shifting from long-distance heavy truck back to rail.

Deregulation has contributed to abandonment of rail service. This has contributed to the loss of domestic manufacturing, undermined supply chains, and presaged the dissolution of the family farm.

The Solutionary Rail campaign is a campaign focusing on railroads and how they are a solution hiding in plain sight. Go to solutionaryrail.org and explore the interviews and research which clearly defines a comprehensive path forward. Through revitalizing this important transportation resource, we can quickly decarbonize transportation and bring living-wage jobs back.

Electrification of rails will allow even deeper decarbonization of transportation and also allow the transfer of renewable energy through these networks.

Please contact your elected officials and ask them to support Solutionary Rail, a comprehensive solution hiding in plain sight.

Suzanne Noble

Ellensburg

