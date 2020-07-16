We see on the news local governments encouraging rioting and vandalism in places like Seattle and Portland with their insane policy decisions. And we are learning of innocent people being shot dead for quietly expressing their response the BLM agitator’s question that “Yes, all lives matter.” This morning a daughter communicated our city council is considering putting BLM letters on our streets here in town as a show of support.
Have our city council members not gone to the BLM site to see that it is a Marxist organization? With a large university in town I would have thought so, but apparently not if they are considering such an insane action. I daily drive by a very small group of BLM supporters expressing their opinions at Main Street and Fifth with their signs. A motley and determined little crew. I believe in their right to express themselves for sure.
But do we want our City Council to encourage the increasing lawlessness here in Ellensburg that we see in other communities? I expect any member who votes for such insanity will be voted out of office by the rest of us who want peace and quiet to prevail here in our nice little town. Most Americans are for justice and mercy. I don’t think we need to prove it by adding paint to our streets. It would be distracting for drivers and only encourage anger and emotion.
So send our council members an email discouraging this proposed action. No matter one’s race the majority of Americans hate unfairness. Ask most Blacks privately and they will tell you they are not willing to defund the police. Certainly Black Americans have experienced more than their share of unfairness. But no president has done more for Black people than President Trump in his first three years in office. That includes the Black president we gave a chance to do something for eight years before him.
As a Christian I hate that 34 million Black babies have been aborted since 1975. Though blacks are only 13 percent of our population they experience 43 percent of abortions annually. Terrible! But there are better ways to express support for fairness than through a clearly communist organization like Black Lives Matter. In my view BLM is a racist symbol and creates division. Please don’t encourage such stupidity here in Ellensburg.