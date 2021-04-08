The Amtrak Long Range Plan (LRP) is about to take off, thanks in part to the quick thinking and timing of our local representatives, Representative Dent and Senator Warnick. They helped with the transportation budget that passed in the House this week.
The Amtrak plan was developed 30 years ago and is just now finding the “legs” to get into the budget and get federal monies too. Biden just approved an $80 billion dollar rail plan which may offer funding locally.
Plans are in place thanks to the work of Tom White and his analysis. Go to climaterailalliace.org to learn about Tom and his group. Select “References and Resources” and “Central-East WA Rail and Development” and “Rail Transportation: An Essential Part of the Green New Deal.”
The Senate still has to approve the transportation budget that the House has just passed, and it’s likely that Senate Joint Transportation Committee members will have a big say in that decision. Search “Washington Joint Transportation Committee” or directly https://leg.wa.gov/JTC/Pages/Members.aspx. Here you can email the executive committee members and others.
Below are example paragraphs you can use in your emails:
I urge you to pass 5165-S AMH ENGR H1417.E, the transportation budget that was passed by the House on April 2 — specifically because it includes funding for rail projects that will greatly benefit our state.
The Amtrak Cascades Long Range Plan (LRP) is essential for solving the problems of our overburdened highways, polluted communities, and greenhouse gas emissions within this decade. With 5165-S AMH ENGR H1417.E, Washington takes an important step toward meeting these serious challenges.”
Leveraging people and freight via infrastructure, is always a best-case use of public monies. With federal funding, we can bring perishable and high-value freight back to rail. Imagine transporting semi trucks via a shuttle service as “mobile truck stops” because during rest periods, the semi truck could still be moving—on the rails. These specialized rail cars have been developed by a Swedish company and you can see them in action at their website flexiwaggon.se.
Improving and expanding our rail service is a bipartisan issue that will bring jobs, commerce, equity to our communities, and quickly reduce our greenhouse gas emissions in the transportation sector by over 60%.
Please participate today in emailing your Representatives, Senator Warnick, and the Joint Transportation Committee members in support of this vital opportunity.